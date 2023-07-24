Gyanvapi survey begins on Monday in Varanasi

A survey of the barricaded area of the Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will begin from Monday even as the mosque management committee has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against an order by the court of the Varanasi district judge allowing the exercise.

The development comes days after the Varanasi court on Friday ordered an extensive survey of the barricaded area of the Gyanvapi Masjid, excluding its sealed section, by ASI to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple, holding that the scientific investigation is “necessary” for the “true facts” to come out.

Varanasi District Magistrate S. Rajalingam confirmed, “The ASI survey will begin on Monday.”