Varanasi court directs ASI to conduct ‘detailed scientific survey’ of Gyanvapi mosque

A Varanasi court on Friday, 21 July, directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a “detailed scientific survey”—including excavations, wherever necessary—to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon the remains of another temple.

The mosque’s wazukhana, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a shivling exists, will not be part of the survey—this is in keeping with an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

District judge A.K. Vishvesh directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

“The Director of ASI is also directed to conduct a detailed scientific investigation by using GPR (ground penetrating radar) survey, excavation, dating method and other modern techniques of the present structure to find out... whether [the] same has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of [a] Hindu temple,” the order said.