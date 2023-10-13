Fresh revelations in Adani issue indicate over Rs 12,000 cr may have been siphoned off: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that fresh revelations in the Adani issue by a foreign publication indicate that "more than Rs 12,000 crore may have been siphoned out of the country in two years".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a statement, dubbed it the "biggest scam" of modern India. He claimed that this was "not a metaphorical loot" but "literally theft" from the pockets of crores of Indians.

He also accused the ruling BJP government of "helping" the Adani group acquire assets and "the BJP is kept flush with electoral bond funds which allows it to buy MLAs at will and break opposition parties".

There was no immediate reaction available from the Adani group on the allegations.