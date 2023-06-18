Fresh tremors rock J-K's Doda, Ladakh

Two mild intensity earthquakes shook the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said. The Union Territory of Ladakh also recorded a mild tremor late Saturday.

There was no report of any damage reported from anywhere, the officials said.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), a 4.1 magnitude earthquake having a depth of 11 km at a latitude of 32.96 degrees north and a longitude of 75.79 degrees east struck Doda at 3.50 am.

The second tremor at a depth of 10 km at a latitude of 33.01 degrees north and a longitude of 75.78 degrees east was felt at 5.22 am, the nodal government agency for monitoring of earthquake activity said.