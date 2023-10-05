Fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal, 2 houses torched

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur's Imphal West district where at least two houses were set on fire and several rounds of bullets were fired, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in New Keithelmanbi in Patsoi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday, they said.

After the attack, the accused fled the spot, triggering tension in the area, they added.

Security forces and fire services personnel brought the blaze under control, police said.