Fresh wave of protesters bring new energy to Jantar Mantar protest site

The energy at Jantar Mantar swelled on Wednesday, 22 July, evening as new waves of protesters arrived from across the country, many having travelled overnight by bus and train to join the sit-in, two days after the spirited ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

Groups of students, office workers, elderly citizens and even children in school uniforms gathered shoulder to shoulder, some easing onto the road to listen to speeches, while others raised slogans and hoisted placards near the police barricades. A few adventurous protesters even climbed nearby trees, waving flags from the branches for a better view.

Volunteers hustled through the crowd, handing out food packets and water, while newcomers found their spots amidst the growing sea of banners and voices demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“We’ve been receiving people since early morning and they keep coming,” said Gurpreet Singh, managing one of the entry points. “Many travelled overnight from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, all inspired by Monday’s march.”

One such traveller was 20-year-old Aditi Sharma who came with her four friends from Jaipur. “We boarded a bus last night and reached Delhi early this morning. Watching the march online made us feel we should be here in person. Seeing so many from different states united for the same cause is powerful,” she said.

Seventy-year-old Baldev, who needs a walking stick for support and came from Punjab, shared, “My family worried because of my age, but I had to come. When I saw children, students, women, and elders sitting together, I realised how important this protest really is.”

Even a 16-year-old student from Delhi, stepping straight from school in uniform, joined the protest. “I packed a small bag and came here after school. It feels different to stand here rather than watch from home. I want our voices to be heard,” she said.

As evening descended, the crowd showed no signs of thinning, with almost no space left at the main protest area.

(With agency inputs)