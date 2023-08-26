Fresher's death due to ragging: admits JU in internal report

Immense psychological and physical ragging led to the death of a fresher of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) on August 10, the internal probe committee of the university has admitted in its investigation report.

However, in the report submitted by the internal probe committee to the office of the JU’s interim vice-president on Friday evening, there was no mention about the circumstances that ultimately led to the tragedy.

While the preliminary investigation by the homicide department of the Kolkata Police suggests that there were instances of the now-deceased fresher being stripped or branded as a “gay” because of his hesitant approach in interacting with fellow female students, there was no such mention in the internal report of the university’s own probe committee.

The internal probe report has only suggested that the deceased student was under some kind of mental pressure before the mishap took place.