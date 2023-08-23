JU student death: Initial police probe reveals sexual molestation, ragging

The deceased first-year student of Jadavpur University was paraded naked in the corridor of the main hostel's second floor, minutes before he fell off from there leading to his death, Kolkata Police's initial probe has revealed.

Investigators have also found that the teen was "sexually molested" and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the varsity, "had played active roles" in the entire episode leading to the Nadia teen's death, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. According to police, only one among the 13 arrested did not play an active role.

"The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room No. 70. We have evidence. Those 12 arrested have played some role in the whole episode," the officer told PTI.