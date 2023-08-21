Jadavpur University's science faculty dean resigns

Amid row over the death of a first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University, its science faculty dean has resigned from the post, varsity sources said.

In his resignation letter, Professor Subenoy Chakraborty cited personal reason for his decision, they said.

The professor resigned from the post on Sunday.

The resignation by Chakraborty, a senior professor at the university, comes a day after Buddhadeb Sau, the head of the mathematics department at JU, was appointed interim vice-chancellor by Governor CV Ananda Bose, the ex-officio chancellor of the university.