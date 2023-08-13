Two more arrested in Jadavpur University fresher’s death case

Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested two more students of Jadavpur University in connection with the mysterious death of a fresher Swapnadip Kundu on August 10.

The two arrested have been identified as Deepsekhar Dutta (19) and Manotosh Ghosh (20). While Deepsekhar is a second year student of economics, Manotosh is a second year student of international relations.

Police said that they were initially interrogated and there were lots of inconsistencies in the statements given by both of them. “So there is an urgent necessity to take both of them into custody and question them further,” a city police official said.

This is the third arrest in this connection. Earlier the police arrested Sourav Chowdhury, a former M.Sc. student of mathematics of the same university believed to be the mastermind behind running the ragging racket menace within the university campus.