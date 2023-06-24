India's abysmal record of student suicide: a data analysis

The question remains, why is the number of suicides among youth rising at such a tremendous scale?

There maye be numerous factors behind the rise. According to a report in The Wire, in this age of aggressive neo-liberalisation, educational standards and the prospect of public sector jobs in India are dropping fast. Students who fail to secure their 'dream job' in the government sector or those who cannot clear the entrance examination for premier institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are victimised into blaming themselves and despairing of their own fortune. In such cases, depression rises, leading to suicide for far too many. The coaching centres encash the youth's 'hope for a better future' and have coalesced into a dominant industry in the education sector. The pressures these create seem to mould young persons into a state of poor self-worth, and self-esteem which is predicated on performance alone or primarily.