IITB student’s suicide: family says police must probe caste-based discrimination angle

Ramesh Solanki, the father of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) student Darshan Solanki who died allegedly by suicide, said on Thursday that the Mumbai police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) should investigate the caste-based discrimination angle in the case.

Solanki and his family members along with former Mumbai University vice chancellor and MP Bhalchandra Mungekar held a press conference in Mumbai.

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, died after allegedly jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12, a day after the semester exams ended.

The SIT should not investigate the case only on the basis of the purported suicide note found in Darshan’s hostel room but also look into the caste-based discrimination faced by Darshan, said Ramesh Solanki.