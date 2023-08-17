JU internal committee accepts 'ragging theory' in fresher's death case

University sources said the committee came to this conclusion after questioning 25 students who stay in the same students’ hostel in front of which the victim's body was recovered.

The committee members have also questioned the superintendent of the hostel.

The initial findings of the committee as well as those by the police, revealed the kind of psychological ragging the victim had to undergo before his death.

Investigating teams also found out that the deceasedwas even forced to strip off once by the seniors involved in ragging.