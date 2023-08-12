Kolkata police find definite clues of ragging in JU student death

Investigating officials of the Kolkata Police have got definite clues of the deceased Jadavpur University (JU) fresher, Swapnadip Kundu of being subjected to psychological ragging.

On late night, a former M.Sc. student of mathematics, Sourav Chowdhury was arrested in connection to the crime.

According to information, not only did Chowdhry masterminded the psychological ragging but he also had a final say in the accommodation arrangement at the student’s hostel from the balcony of which the victim fell on August 10 and died.

A question also arises on the monitoring of the university authorities on how a former student could be responsible for hostel related administrative operations.

City police sources said that as per different versions form the witnesses, including some hostel residents, the victim was unnecessarily asked to repeatedly face an “introduction session” by the accused and some of his associates.

Police doubt that during such unauthorised sessions the victim probably faced certain questions which made him upset thoroughly.