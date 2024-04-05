Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

The last Friday, 5 April, prayers of this Ramzan were not allowed to be held at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar by authorities and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to lead the prayers, was placed under house arrest.

In a video posted on social media, the Mirwaiz condemned the action of the authorities saying they have restricted religious freedom on this day.

"On the very significant religious occasion of Jumatul Vida, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest and not allowed to go to Jama Masjid and Jamia Masjid was also locked for by the authorities," Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said in a statement.