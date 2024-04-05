Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns the action of the authorities saying they have restricted religious freedom on this day
The last Friday, 5 April, prayers of this Ramzan were not allowed to be held at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar by authorities and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to lead the prayers, was placed under house arrest.
In a video posted on social media, the Mirwaiz condemned the action of the authorities saying they have restricted religious freedom on this day.
"On the very significant religious occasion of Jumatul Vida, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest and not allowed to go to Jama Masjid and Jamia Masjid was also locked for by the authorities," Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said in a statement.
It said a press conference was called by the Mirwaiz at his residence in this regard which was also not allowed by authorities.
"For the fifth consecutive year, the state authorities have once again locked the gates of historic and central Jamia masjid Srinagar and put me under house arrest. Jumatul Vida has a great significance for us Muslims as it is a day of special prayers and supplications," Mirwaiz said in the video.
Elsewhere in the valley, Friday prayers were held with the largest congregation taking place at Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake.
The day was also observed as Youm e Quds (The Quds Day) and special supplications were made for the people of Palestine across the mosques and shrines of the valley.
