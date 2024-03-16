Mirwaiz Umar Farooq seeks release of Kashmiri political prisoners as goodwill gesture during Ramzan

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday, 15 March urged authorities to release Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in jails in the Union Territory and across the country as a gesture of goodwill in the holy month of Ramzan.

Mirwaiz delivered the Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city.

In his appeal, Mirwaiz said the authorities should listen to the voice of the people's collective conscience and "unconditionally release thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners who are in jails in Jammu and Kashmir and all over India as a gesture of goodwill in the holy month of Ramzan".

He said the "condition of many prisoners is very bad causing great distress to people".

The separatist leader also said it is incumbent upon the authorities to address the issues of people, including the "lack of electricity that has increased the hardships for people, especially in the holy month" particularly for the poor who do not have alternative means.

He said authorities should address this issue at the earliest.

"The condition of roads is pathetic making commuting a nightmare," he added.