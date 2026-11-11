From bookstores to quick-commerce delivery: the buzz surrounding ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’

A new and fascinating turning point in the history of the Indian publishing industry was witnessed on 10 November 2026. The release of ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’—the autobiography of Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party—not only heated up the nation’s political corridors but also completely transformed the decades-old, traditional dynamics of book distribution.

Published by HarperCollins India—following editorial disagreements with Penguin Random House—this 544-page hardcover book has shattered the myth that reader interest in serious literature is waning in the age of digital and social media.

Blinkit a book

Until now, readers had only two primary options following the release of a high-profile book: they could visit well-known local bookstores, or place an order through traditional e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Flipkart and wait anywhere from 24 to 48 hours. However, this time, the ‘quick-commerce’ platform Blinkit has made a spectacular entry into the publishing industry, setting a new benchmark for book sales.

With an MRP of ₹1,299, the book was listed on Blinkit at a 35 per cent discounted price at ₹849. As a result, in central areas of Delhi, the book was delivered within 8 to 20 minutes of placing an order. A similar trend was observed in Bengaluru. The rapid delivery of a serious political autobiography—facilitated by the same apps typically used for groceries, bread and daily essentials—has taken readers, critics, and publishers alike by surprise.

Prabhat Kumar observes, “This shift indicates that today’s readers are eager for answers to their questions; they are so keen to engage with their preferred subjects that they are unwilling to wait even a single day to get their hands on the book.”

Similar frenzy in the past

In India, there has long been a significant craze for political autobiographies and memoirs, both in English and Hindi. For instance, before Independence, when Jawaharlal Nehru’s An Autobiography was published, it sparked a rush among the nation’s youth and intellectuals—much like the frenzy we see today. That enthusiasm persists even now.

The release of The Accidental Prime Minister—a book detailing the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh—created a stir in the Indian market. Demand was so high that publishers had to scramble to print new editions overnight.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s The Dramatic Decade and his other memoirs also generated great curiosity, as readers sought an intimate look at the politics unfolding behind the scenes.

While Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s Wings of Fire was not strictly a political book, the intense passion it ignited among the youth remains a landmark moment in the history of Indian publishing. The list goes on.