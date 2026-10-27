‘Others have spent decades telling my story, now it’s my turn’: Sonia Gandhi on memoir

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said her upcoming memoir will offer her own account of her life after decades of others telling her story, adding that its publication is bound to create some “tamasha”.

“There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my ‘story’, now it’s my turn,” Gandhi said in a post on X on Tuesday, sharing a preview video of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

In the 1-minute-28-second video, Gandhi is seen turning the pages of the book and reflecting on whether she should tell her entire story.

“When my husband was asked to become the prime minister, which I was totally against...” she says before trailing off.

Gandhi says much has been written about her over the years, but some accounts were inaccurate, either “invented or exaggerated”. She said she wanted to record her own story and describe events as they happened.

She acknowledged that readers might change their opinions of her after reading the book, but said that was part of writing a memoir and being in public life.

The book is scheduled to be published in India by HarperCollins India on 10 November.

Memoir traces life, family and political journey

Belonging: A Journey of Love begins with Gandhi’s childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, and traces her journey to Cambridge, where she met former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1965.

It recounts their marriage, her introduction to her mother-in-law and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and her efforts to adapt to life in India, including learning Hindi and adjusting to Indian food and culture.