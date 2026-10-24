Sonia Gandhi makes X debut with memories of her first meeting with Rajiv
Introducing her forthcoming memoir, the Congress leader shares memories of their first meeting at a Greek restaurant in England in 1965
Sonia Gandhi’s first post on X recalls meeting Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge in 1965.
The video introduces her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, due for release on 10 November.
The book follows her journey from post-war Italy to life in India, personal loss and politics.
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi used her first post on X to revisit the beginnings of her relationship with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling their introduction at a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, England, in 1965.
The video offered a personal introduction to her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which is scheduled for release on 10 November. Featuring memories and old photographs, it recalled the companionship that grew from their first encounter at The Varsity restaurant.
Sonia recalled discovering the restaurant when she was struggling to find good food in England. It attracted Indian and Italian students, and a mutual friend introduced her to Rajiv there.
She said she felt drawn to him almost immediately and subsequently learnt that he shared her feelings. Their friendship developed through time spent together and parties with their wider circle of friends.
“He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through,” she said, explaining that his warmth had made an enduring impression on her.
Introducing the memoir in her post, Sonia described their life together as a world of love, laughter and memories that she would now share with readers.
Her debut on X followed her arrival on Instagram on Thursday, where she unveiled the book’s first look. In her introductory message, she described the memoir as a story of love, duty, loss and the search for belonging.
An accompanying Instagram video showed Sonia receiving the first copies of the book and sharing sweets with her daughter, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two were also seen embracing.
The 544-page memoir traces Sonia’s childhood in post-war Italy, her meeting with Rajiv and the relationship that brought her to India. It also recounts the assassinations of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, examining the personal losses that shaped her life and her subsequent involvement in Indian politics.
Belonging: A Journey of Love is being published globally by Alfred A. Knopf, with HarperCollins India handling its Indian release. Pre-orders are open ahead of its publication on 10 November.
With IANS inputs