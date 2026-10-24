Sonia Gandhi makes X debut with memories of her first meeting with Rajiv

Sonia Gandhi’s first post on X recalls meeting Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge in 1965.

The video introduces her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, due for release on 10 November.

The book follows her journey from post-war Italy to life in India, personal loss and politics.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi used her first post on X to revisit the beginnings of her relationship with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling their introduction at a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, England, in 1965.

The video offered a personal introduction to her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which is scheduled for release on 10 November. Featuring memories and old photographs, it recalled the companionship that grew from their first encounter at The Varsity restaurant.

Sonia recalled discovering the restaurant when she was struggling to find good food in England. It attracted Indian and Italian students, and a mutual friend introduced her to Rajiv there.

She said she felt drawn to him almost immediately and subsequently learnt that he shared her feelings. Their friendship developed through time spent together and parties with their wider circle of friends.