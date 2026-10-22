Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, shares first look of her upcoming book

The memoir is scheduled to be published in India by HarperCollins India on 10 November, following an earlier dispute that left its domestic publication uncertain.

Last month, HarperCollins announced that it had secured the rights to publish the book, describing it as one of the most anticipated political memoirs of recent times.

“Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey,” the publisher said in a statement.

The announcement followed an impasse between Gandhi's representatives and Penguin Random House India (PRHI), which had initially been expected to publish the memoir in the country.

The dispute attracted attention amid reports of disagreements over proposed editorial changes to the manuscript. Several Congress leaders raised concerns about possible governmental pressure and freedom of expression, with some alleging that there had been pressure on Penguin India to remove passages concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and China's occupation of Indian territory during the Modi government.

Penguin Random House India subsequently clarified that it had been keen to publish the memoir, describing it as a “hard-won acquisition”, but decided to withdraw after negotiations reached a stalemate over a particular issue.

The publisher denied that any external pressure had influenced its decision. However, it declined to disclose the precise nature of the disagreement, citing confidentiality obligations and its agreement with the author.

HarperCollins India's announcement brought an end to the uncertainty surrounding the memoir's publication in India.

Belonging: A Journey of Love traces Gandhi's life from her childhood in the Veneto region of post-war Italy to her eventual place at the centre of Indian public life.

The memoir recounts her move to Cambridge, where she met Rajiv Gandhi, grandson of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1965. It explores their relationship and marriage, as well as her introduction to her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi.