Delhi court sets aside order refusing FIR plea against Sonia Gandhi over voter roll entry

While pronouncing the order, Gogne observed that a judicial order must engage with both the law and the facts before it. The court said allegations concerning the fraudulent inclusion or tampering of a voter's name, including where the person's eligibility as a voter is questioned, warranted a reasoned examination of whether offences such as forgery or cheating were disclosed.

The court noted that the impugned order did not examine the sequence in which Gandhi's name was allegedly included, deleted and re-entered in the electoral rolls in 1980, 1982 and 1983. It also found no adequate reasoning for the dismissal of the complaint.

The judge held that there was non-application of mind by the ACJM in considering whether the complaint disclosed a cognisable offence. The court further found fault with the failure to hear the concerned police officer and to call for a status report from the police station.

At the same time, the court clarified that it could not itself decide the prayer for registration of an FIR under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Such an exercise could only be undertaken by the magistrate, it said, adding that a revisional court could not assume the role of a judicial magistrate.

The court accordingly remanded the matter to the ACJM for a fresh, reasoned order after an inquiry. Gogne directed the ACJM to specifically consider whether the allegations made in the complaint disclosed a cognisable offence.