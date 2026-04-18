Delhi court asks Sonia Gandhi to submit written arguments in voter list case

A Delhi court has directed Sonia Gandhi to file written submissions in a criminal revision petition alleging irregularities in her inclusion in electoral rolls.

The Rouse Avenue Court, while listing the matter for further hearing on 16 May, instructed both parties to submit their written arguments within a week.

The case relates to a plea claiming that Gandhi’s name was included in the voter list before she had acquired Indian citizenship, raising allegations of possible fraud. During the hearing, counsel for the complainant concluded oral arguments and sought permission to place additional documents on record, including material obtained from the Election Commission of India. The court allowed the request.

The petition, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, does not seek an immediate trial but instead calls for a direction to the police to investigate the allegations.