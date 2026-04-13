Supreme Court to examine plea for biometric verification in voting process

The Supreme Court of India on Monday agreed to hear a petition seeking the introduction of biometric identification at polling stations to curb electoral malpractices.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on the plea, which calls for the use of fingerprint and iris-based systems to prevent duplicate and fraudulent voting.

The court, however, clarified that such measures could not be implemented for the ongoing Assembly elections in several states. It indicated that the proposal would instead be examined for possible adoption in future electoral exercises, including parliamentary and state polls.