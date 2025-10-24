From floodwaters to fever: Punjab battles a fresh epidemic

Only a few weeks ago, Punjab was battling swollen rivers and flooded fields. Today, the state finds itself facing a very different kind of deluge — a flood of mosquitoes.

As stagnant water continues to linger in many parts of the state after the heavy monsoon rains, cases of dengue and chikungunya have begun to rise sharply. What began as isolated reports in some areas has now taken the shape of a full-blown health crisis across Punjab.

Over the past three weeks, the number of dengue and chikungunya cases has grown rapidly, yet the full extent of the problem remains unclear. Official data on the spread of these diseases is patchy and incomplete.

The Punjab government released figures in the week of 12 October covering just 12 of the state’s 26 districts. According to that report, fewer than 2,000 dengue cases had been officially registered. Of these, Patiala district emerged as the worst affected, with roughly 500 confirmed cases. Within Patiala, Nabha town has been hit the hardest.

However, public health experts caution that these figures represent only a fraction of the actual number of infections. The government’s data reflects cases recorded in government hospitals and laboratories alone. There is no mechanism in place at present to track cases diagnosed or treated in private clinics and labs, which serve a substantial portion of Punjab’s population.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, private diagnostic centres were required to report all test results to government authorities, ensuring a comprehensive record. No such reporting system exists for vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, leaving a large information gap and an underestimation of the real threat.

The roots of the current crisis lie in last month’s devastating floods, which inundated over 2,500 villages across Punjab. While floodwaters have receded from most areas, stagnant pools remain in farmlands, low-lying areas and pits created by erosion. These pockets of water have now become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.