From Indica to Jaguar: Ratan Tata's typically gentle 'revenge'

Tata Indica, the Tata Group's big passenger car hope and the first Indian hatchback with a diesel engine, was not delivering expected returns a year into its launch in 1998. Worried, the Tata Motors top brass, led by Ratan Tata, acceded to a meeting request from Ford Motors for a possible sale of the passenger vehicles division to the American auto major.

Some experts had advised Tata to sell the business, and the Ford officials came to Bombay House to hold talks. During the meeting at the Tata headquarters, the American company showed interest in buying out the business after the not-so-warm response to the hatchback over a year since its launch.

Soon, senior Tata officials, once again led by Ratan Tata, went to the US for a further meeting, which lasted about three hours. According to a person who attended the meeting, officials from Ford "humiliated" the visiting Indians at the meeting in Detroit.

"You do not know anything, why did you start the passenger car division at all?" the Ford officials asked their guests, and spoke about doing a favour to the Indian company by buying out the latter's business.