From sea to satellite: ISRO’s ‘Nabhmitra’ to safeguard one lakh fishing vessels

In a major leap towards modernising India's marine fisheries and strengthening the safety net for fishermen, the Centre has approved the nationwide rollout of the Vessel Communication and Support System (VCSS), an indigenous satellite-based platform that will equip one lakh marine fishing vessels with advanced communication transponders.

The ambitious project, cleared by the Union Department of Fisheries on Thursday under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 364 crore.

Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the VCSS is designed to transform how fishing vessels are monitored at sea, enhancing surveillance, navigation, emergency response and communication even in remote waters.

At the heart of the initiative is 'Nabhmitra', an ISRO-developed application that will serve as a digital lifeline for India's fishing community. Available in regional languages, the platform offers a host of real-time services, including periodic vessel tracking, two-way messaging, SOS alerts, geo-fencing-based boundary warnings, weather and cyclone advisories, emergency alerts, Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ) information, navigational assistance and an e-Token/Trip Declaration system.