Front suspension of Ola Electric scooter broke while riding, claims user

Pallav Maheshwari, who is the son of the victim and returned to India last year and was 'ecstatic' about the country's EV revolution, posted on LinkedIn that his father suffered serious injuries in the incident.



Several Ola Electric customers have complained about the reverse mode accelerator glitch in the past.



Balwant Singh from Guwahati tweeted last month that his son met with an accident "due to fault in regenerative braking were on a speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated, sending so much torque that he had an accident".



Ola Electric had said it did a thorough investigation of the accident and the "data clearly shows that the rider was over-speeding throughout the night and that he braked in a panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There was nothing wrong with the vehicle".