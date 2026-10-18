FSSAI directs food businesses to maintain cold chain for perishables
The food regulator warns that improper handling and temperature control can encourage microbial growth and threaten public health
FSSAI directs food businesses to maintain temperature controls when transporting perishable foods.
Khoa, paneer, meat and fish must be protected from spoilage and contamination.
Food safety officers can seize and destroy products in cases of non-compliance.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed food business operators (FBOs) to maintain prescribed temperature conditions while handling, storing and transporting perishable food products, including khoa, paneer, meat and fish, across the supply chain.
In an advisory issued on Sunday, the regulator said such products were sometimes handled, stored or transported without appropriate temperature controls, increasing the risk of microbial growth and spoilage.
FSSAI said food businesses must comply with the hygiene and sanitary requirements specified under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
“Subjecting these food products to temperature abuse may adversely affect food safety and public health and constitutes non-compliance with the hygiene and sanitary requirements,” the advisory said.
The regulator directed businesses involved in the manufacture, packing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of perishable foods to maintain the prescribed temperatures throughout the supply chain, from procurement to delivery to consumers.
It also instructed businesses to transport such products only in clean, covered and hygienic vehicles suitable for carrying food. Food-grade packaging and appropriate secondary packaging materials must be used to protect products from dust, moisture, pests, physical damage and cross-contamination during storage, loading, unloading and transportation.
FBOs have also been asked to maintain appropriate records and ensure traceability of consignments, with invoices and other relevant documents available when required.
FSSAI called on state food safety commissioners, Indian Railways and its regional directors to instruct the relevant licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and checks on food transportation.
The regulator said officials should take appropriate action in cases of non-compliance, including the seizure and destruction of food products where warranted.
The advisory reiterates the requirement for food businesses to follow prescribed hygiene and temperature standards to prevent spoilage and protect public health.