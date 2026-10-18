FSSAI directs food businesses to maintain cold chain for perishables

FSSAI directs food businesses to maintain temperature controls when transporting perishable foods.

Khoa, paneer, meat and fish must be protected from spoilage and contamination.

Food safety officers can seize and destroy products in cases of non-compliance.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed food business operators (FBOs) to maintain prescribed temperature conditions while handling, storing and transporting perishable food products, including khoa, paneer, meat and fish, across the supply chain.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the regulator said such products were sometimes handled, stored or transported without appropriate temperature controls, increasing the risk of microbial growth and spoilage.

FSSAI said food businesses must comply with the hygiene and sanitary requirements specified under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

“Subjecting these food products to temperature abuse may adversely affect food safety and public health and constitutes non-compliance with the hygiene and sanitary requirements,” the advisory said.