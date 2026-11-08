FSSAI seizes 3,280 tonnes of adulterated, non-compliant food worth Rs 82 crore

The enforcement drive, which began on 1 September, covered 56,431 food establishments across the country till 5 November. The seized products included paneer, ghee, milk and sweets, raising concerns over food safety during the festive period.

As part of its crackdown on food safety violations, the regulator cancelled 52 food business licences, suspended 1,133 others and sealed 314 establishments. It also issued 10,047 improvement notices to food business operators for failing to meet prescribed standards.

In a social media post on Saturday, the FSSAI said it had intensified surveillance and enforcement measures in view of the ongoing festive season to ensure the availability of safe and quality food products.

The regulator has also stepped up action against food business operators and e-commerce companies this year as part of its broader efforts to strengthen food safety compliance and protect consumers.

With PTI inputs