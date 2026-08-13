FSSAI suspends licences of three food businesses over safety violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday suspended the licences of three food businesses over alleged misleading claims, poor hygiene and serious breaches of food-safety regulations.

The action was taken against Meghalaya-based A.B. Enterprise and two Odisha firms, Zaiqaa Organixs (OPC) Private Limited and Narayani Foods and Beverages. All three licences were suspended with immediate effect following inspections and regulatory proceedings.

In a post on X, FSSAI said A.B. Enterprise had made health-benefit claims on product labels and promotional material in violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

The regulator also found that the company was undertaking food-related operations without the manufacturing endorsement required under its licence.

An improvement notice was issued and the firm was given an opportunity to present its case at a personal hearing. However, FSSAI said it received neither a response nor any further communication from the business.

The authority described the violations as serious and said the claims could mislead consumers and influence their purchasing decisions. The company has been directed to stop all food business operations until further orders.