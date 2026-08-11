FSSAI proposes stricter fat, sugar and salt limits for food sold in schools

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed quantitative limits for identifying foods high in added fat, sugar or salt as part of tighter regulations governing products sold to schoolchildren.

The proposals are contained in the draft Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Amendment Regulations, 2026, published in the Gazette of India.

The draft seeks to amend the regulations introduced in 2020 by adding specific nutritional benchmarks based on the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Dietary Guidelines for Indians 2024. The new provision would be inserted after the existing regulation covering monitoring and surveillance in schools.

Under the proposal, a solid food product would be classified as high in added fat if it contains more than 4.2 grams per 100 grams. For liquid products, the proposed limit is more than 1.5 grams per 100 millilitres.

Solid foods containing more than 3 grams of added sugar per 100 grams would fall into the high-sugar category. The corresponding threshold for liquids has been set at more than 2 grams per 100 millilitres.