G20 Summit; Drone incident reported in Delhi

Amid heightened security measures in the nation's capital due to the ongoing G20 Summit, an incident involving the use of a drone occurred in the central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident came to light late on Friday evening, with a senior police official revealing that the detector control room had identified the presence of a drone in the Patel Nagar area.

“Subsequently, police personnel were promptly dispatched to the location. Upon their arrival, it was determined that the drone was being used by a photographer to capture video footage of a birthday celebration,” said the official.

In view of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora last month banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft upto September 12.