G20 Summit: Scores of flights likely to be affected at Delhi airport, airlines offer charge waiver

A day after the Delhi Police flagged "false claims" made by MakeMyTrip about a "bandh" in the national capital during the G20 summit, the travel firm said it is extending support to the city police by displaying all its advisories.

The Delhi Police, in turn, thanked MakeMyTrip for the gesture.

In a post on X, MakeMyTrip said: "Travel should always be stress free, so we believe. We've extended our support to @DelhiPolice and have consolidated all traffic advisories and guidelines here: makemytrip.com/promos/delhi-g ... for your journeys on 8th to 10th Sept within and outside of Delhi-NCR. So, if you must step out to reach Delhi Airport, Delhi railway stations and more, do refer to this link to plan better. #G20Summit." The Delhi Police thanked the company for putting the traffic advisory on its microsite.