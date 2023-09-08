G20 summit: Who's staying where in Delhi?

As New Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit on 9 and 10 September, over 30 heads of state, as well as delegations from the European Union and European Commission and heads of international organisations are making their way to some of the city's premier hotels.

Biden at ITC Maurya, Sunak and Scholz at Shangri-la Eros. Albanese at Imperial. And so the line-up goes. If choice of hotel indicates the status of a guest in the eyes of the government — and nobody is saying it does — then the list makes for interesting reading!

US president Joe Biden will stay at the ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri, where his service team and commandos will be present on every floor. So far, around 400 rooms have been booked in the hotel, and a special elevator has been installed to take Biden to his room on the 14th floor, according to reports. Given that the hotel has a total of 411 rooms and 26 suites, that leaves little room for other guests, if any.