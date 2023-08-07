Gaddar, a journey from the deep jungles to democracy

Well-known Telangana folk singer, poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday at the age of 77, was a voice of the poor and oppressed during his lifetime.

Born as Gummadi Vittal Rao in a poor Dalit family in Medak district of Telangana, he grew up amid difficult circumstances.

However, his father, who had met Babasaheb Ambedkar and came under his influence, encouraged him to study, Gaddar had said in an interview.