'Firaq': The poet who celebrated India's assimilative culture

He then left to do his MA, began teaching in Lucknow and Kanpur, before his alma mater invited him to become a professor. At the Allahabad varsity, where he taught his lectures not only engrossed his own students, but drew others from other disciplines to throng his class and the corridors outside.



'Firaq' was bestowed with several honours, including the first-ever Jnanapith for Urdu, and a Padma Bhushan.



In his last years, Indira Gandhi's government funded his medical treatment, and when he passed away in March 1982 -- days after his friend and fellow poet Shabbir Hasan Khan 'Josh Malihabadi', Parliament paid him homage. His last journey drew immense crowds and his students insisted it go through the varsity.







Tinged by personal experience, the poetry of 'Firaq', sometimes has an melancholic undercurrent, even when he talks of love: "Na koi vaada na koi yaqeen na koi umeed/Magar hamen to tera intezar karna tha", or drinking: "Aaye the hanste khelte maikhane mein 'Firaq'/Jab pi chuke sharab to sanjida ho gaye".



This is not the case always: "Khush bhi ho lete hai tere be-qaraar/Gham hi gham ho ishq mein aisa nahi" or "Main aaj sirf mohabbat mein gham karunga yaad/Yeh aur baat ke teri bhi yaad aa jaaye".



In his worldview, there is this dichotomy: "Kam se kam maut se aisi mujhe umeed nahi / Zindagi tu ne to dhoke pe diya hai dhoka" but also: "Yeh mana zindagi char din ki / Bahut hote hai yaaron char din bhi".



There is much more to his large oeuvre - but his humour must also be credited.



As an anecdote goes, returning home on train from a mushaira, he met a Parsi businessman called Batliwala. This gentleman said he was so happy talking to 'Firaq' that he wanted to meet him when he came to Allahabad and asked his address. 'Firaq' replied: "I live on Bank Street. Come there and tell anyone your name. They'll bring you to my house."