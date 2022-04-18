'Love Longing Loss In Urdu Poetry' review: Better to have loved and lost

Khushwant Singh would stress that to understand the beauty of Urdu Shairi and Literature, one ought to have a grasp of the Urdu language. Alas, we have been living in such turbulent dark times that even languages are not spared onslaughts by the bigoted and the blind.

Urdu, widely seen as a language of the Musalman, is not just being neglected but bypassed to such an extent that even those whose mother tongue is Urdu are today not in a position to learn, read or speak in their own mother tongue -- Urdu.

Sanjiv Saraf is the knight in shining armour who set up Rekhta Foundation out of his love for the Urdu language and poetry. He is passionate about propagation of the Urdu language, through festivals and events, publishing Urdu Literature, preserving the Urdu text. Also, bringing into focus the sheer beauty and expanse of Urdu poetry.

In fact, I am just back from the launch of Sanjiv Saraf ’s latest volume- Love, Longing Loss In Urdu Poetry in which he has translated Urdu verses dripping with romance, longing, love…and loss.