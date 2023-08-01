Gadkari announces Rs 400 crore for restoration of roads in Himachal

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced Rs 400 crore for the repair and restoration of roads and other connectivity infrastructure of Himachal Pradesh that were battered by torrential rains that triggered massive landslides and flash floods.

Accompanying state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and BJP leader Jairam Thakur, Gadkari assessed the aftermath of the disaster that ravaged Kullu district.

The leaders visited flood-hit areas including Bada Bhuiyan, Deodhar, Shirad, Klath, and Aloo Ground Manali and interacted with people affected by the calamity, besides seeking insights into their concerns during the challenging time.

Later, the Chief Minister told the media here that it was for the first time in the history of Himachal that a disaster of such high magnitude struck the state. “As the resources of the state are limited, the Union government must extend help to Himachal generously at the earliest to aid relief and restoration efforts,” the chief minister said.

Sukhu said the torrential rains from July 7 to 11 caused extensive damage to roads and bridges at numerous places in the state, besides public and individual property.