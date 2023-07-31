Restoration of roads in apple-growing belts priority: Himachal CM to PWD officers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD) here on Monday, directed the officers to ensure that the repair and restoration of roads damaged due to heavy rain and landslides is taken up on priority.

He said priority should be given to roads in the apple-growing belts so that the produce of the growers could be taken to the markets well in time.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 23 crore for the repair and restoration work.

He said Rs 5 crore would be given for the repair of the road from Yashwant Nagar to Chhaila, while Rs 1 crore each would be provided to seven divisions in the apple growing areas of Shimla district to accelerate the restoration work.