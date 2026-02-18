Galgotias University apologises for ‘confusion’, not for false claim

Galgotias University apologised on Wednesday, 18 February after it invited international ridicule for claiming to have developed a robotic dog, patented by a Chinese startup and bought online. The private university was ordered to vacate the hall allotted to it at Bharat Mandapam where the AI Impact Summit is being held in New Delhi; and when university representatives denied having received any such instruction, electric supply to the pavilion was cut off.

During the day, the university continued to blame the media for misrepresenting the situation. “My 6 can be your 9,” explained Prof. Neha Singh, blaming the media for not following what she had said the previous day. Incidentally, she had said on DD News that the robotic dog was developed at the university’s centre of excellence.

On Wednesday she claimed that she may not have been heard or understood properly. “Listening is an art,” she told an interviewer while admitting that she may not have expressed herself well, which, she smugly added, was "rare".