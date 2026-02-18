Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit Expo stall amid robotic dog controversy: Report
Institution says display aimed at student learning; organisers yet to issue formal statement
Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo following a controversy over a robotic dog displayed at the venue, sources said on Wednesday, even as the university maintained that the technology was showcased for educational purposes.
The issue surfaced after online criticism alleged that the robotic dog, labelled “Orion”, was a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 device rather than an in-house innovation. Sources familiar with the development said organisers directed the Greater Noida-based institution to vacate the stall amid the backlash. There was no display at the university’s booth on Wednesday.
In a statement, the university said the robotic programming exercise was part of its efforts to help students learn artificial intelligence (AI) through real-world applications using globally available tools. It said faculty and students were “deeply pained” by what it termed a propaganda campaign and added that exposure to modern technologies was aimed at building practical skills.
Professor Neha Singh from the university told PTI that the controversy may have arisen due to lack of clarity in communication. “Regarding the robot dog, we cannot claim that we manufactured it. We introduced it to inspire students to create something better on their own,” she said.
The university reiterated that its objective was to provide hands-on AI programming experience and prepare students for emerging technological fields.
Responding to reports that authorities had ordered the stall to be vacated, Singh said she had no official information on such a directive, adding that university representatives were present at the venue.
Organisers of the AI Summit Expo have not issued a formal statement on the development so far.
