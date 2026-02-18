Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit Expo stall amid robotic dog controversy: Report

Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo following a controversy over a robotic dog displayed at the venue, sources said on Wednesday, even as the university maintained that the technology was showcased for educational purposes.

The issue surfaced after online criticism alleged that the robotic dog, labelled “Orion”, was a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 device rather than an in-house innovation. Sources familiar with the development said organisers directed the Greater Noida-based institution to vacate the stall amid the backlash. There was no display at the university’s booth on Wednesday.

In a statement, the university said the robotic programming exercise was part of its efforts to help students learn artificial intelligence (AI) through real-world applications using globally available tools. It said faculty and students were “deeply pained” by what it termed a propaganda campaign and added that exposure to modern technologies was aimed at building practical skills.