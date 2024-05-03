JNU vs Galgotias: Staged students’ protest sparks debate on universities

Those who were outraged over JNU students voicing their concern about developments in Kashmir in 2016 have been quiet in 2024 about the comic protest by a group of students from a private university—exposed, for a change, by a 'godi media' channel.

The BJP IT cell’s chief, Amit Malviya, shared several photographs and videos on May Day of a group of college students, a hundred or so of them, marching to the Congress headquarters with placards. Malviya helpfully explained that the students were protesting against the Congress manifesto—which, according to the BJP and the Prime Minister, promises a draconian inheritance tax.

Malviya went on to approvingly post on X: 'Students rising in protest against Congress’s draconian tax (wealth and inheritance) proposals is a welcome development. It is important that first time voters, in particular, take informed decisions and not get swayed by warped ideas, couched in sophistry.'