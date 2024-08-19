Gandhi siblings celebrate Raksha Bandhan with heartfelt messages and photos

The AICC General Secretary further highlighted the significance of the sibling bond, describing it as a partnership through life's struggles and joys.

"Brothers and sisters are companions in struggle, companions of memories, and also boatmen of companionship. Happy Rakhi to all of you," Priyanka Gandhi added.

The messages from the Gandhi siblings resonated with many, as they captured the essence of Raksha Bandhan -- a festival that celebrates the enduring bond between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan, which falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm.

It is a day when sisters tie a protective thread, or rakhi, around their brothers' wrists, symbolising love and protection, while brothers pledge to protect their sisters throughout their lives.