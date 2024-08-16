Rahul Gandhi meets Foxconn chairman, discusses future of tech innovation

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Foxconn chairman Young Liu met in New Delhi on Friday, 16 August, and discussed the future of technological innovation in India and the world.

"It was a pleasure to meet Mr. Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn, earlier today. We had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward," the former Congress chief said.