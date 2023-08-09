Gandhiji visited Maha government house only thrice, reveals documentary

The Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, had visited the ‘Government House’ -- now known as Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, the stately official residence of the Governor -- during the British Rule, an official said here on Wednesday.

Reminiscing those three memorable occasions when Gandhiji had stepped in the Government House, the Raj Bhavan has released a 11-minutes documentary coinciding with the 81st anniversary of the historic ‘Quit India Day’ on Wednesday (August 9).

The presenter, the Governor’s Media Advisor Umesh Kashikar narrates in an interesting manner the three times when Gandhiji was hosted by the then Governors of Bombay Province.