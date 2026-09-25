Ganesh immersion processions begin across Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi

Immersion processions began across Mumbai on Friday, the final day of the Ganpati festival

Prominent idols from the Lalbaug-Parel area were among those taken out in processions before 11 am

More than 24,000 police personnel and 25,000 civic staff have been deployed, with authorities urging caution at immersion sites

Chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and the sound of dhol-tasha filled Mumbai’s streets on Friday as devotees began immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganpati festival. At community pandals, traditional puja and aarti preceded the processions. Devotees danced to music as flower petals and gulal were showered on the idols. The 12-day festival concludes with the immersion of Ganesh idols in natural water bodies or artificial ponds, and celebrations are expected to continue late into the night and the early hours of Saturday.

Crowds, including women and children, lined roads in the Lalbaug-Parel area to watch the processions and pushpavrushti, the showering of flower petals on the idols. Lalbaug draws visitors from across Mumbai and beyond during the festival, particularly to pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja.