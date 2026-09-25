Ganesh immersion processions begin across Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi
Devotees gather in Lalbaug and other parts of the city as police and civic teams prepare for processions continuing into the night
Immersion processions began across Mumbai on Friday, the final day of the Ganpati festival
Prominent idols from the Lalbaug-Parel area were among those taken out in processions before 11 am
More than 24,000 police personnel and 25,000 civic staff have been deployed, with authorities urging caution at immersion sites
Chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and the sound of dhol-tasha filled Mumbai’s streets on Friday as devotees began immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganpati festival. At community pandals, traditional puja and aarti preceded the processions. Devotees danced to music as flower petals and gulal were showered on the idols. The 12-day festival concludes with the immersion of Ganesh idols in natural water bodies or artificial ponds, and celebrations are expected to continue late into the night and the early hours of Saturday.
Crowds, including women and children, lined roads in the Lalbaug-Parel area to watch the processions and pushpavrushti, the showering of flower petals on the idols. Lalbaug draws visitors from across Mumbai and beyond during the festival, particularly to pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja.
At community pandals, traditional puja and aarti preceded the processions. Devotees danced to music as flower petals and gulal were showered on the idols. The 12-day festival concludes with the immersion of Ganesh idols in natural water bodies or artificial ponds, and celebrations are expected to continue late into the night and the early hours of Saturday.
Crowds, including women and children, lined roads in the Lalbaug-Parel area to watch the processions and pushpavrushti, the showering of flower petals on the idols. Lalbaug draws visitors from across Mumbai and beyond during the festival, particularly to pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja.
Before 11 am, processions for Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli, Curry Roadcha Kaivari, Parelcha Raja, Mahaganapati of Kalachowki and Ganapati of Tejukaya Mansion had begun. Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpokalicha Chintamani had yet to leave their pandals at that time.
Following the flower-petal shower at Shroff Building in Lalbaug, idols were due to make their way to Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty and other immersion sites. Elsewhere in the city, the procession for Borivali’s Upnagar cha Raja was also under way.
Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have deployed more than 24,000 police personnel and 25,000 civic staff to manage the processions and immersions, officials said. The BMC has arranged artificial ponds, lifeguards, ambulances, medical teams, cranes and other emergency services.
Authorities have asked devotees to use designated immersion points and follow instructions from police and civic staff. The BMC has urged particular caution when entering the sea because of blue-button jellyfish and stingrays along the coastline.