Gangster Anmol Bishnoi lands in Delhi, arrested by NIA

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of incarcerated crime boss Lawrence Bishnoi, was brought back to India on Wednesday after being deported by the United States, ending nearly a year of detention abroad.

As soon as he landed in Delhi, officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took him into custody and later produced him before Patiala House court, where the agency sought his remand in connection with several high-profile criminal cases.

Anmol had been detained by US authorities in November last year and was among a group of Indian nationals “removed” from the country this week. His return marks a significant breakthrough for Indian investigators, who have long accused him of playing a crucial operational role in the transnational wing of the Bishnoi crime syndicate. The network, allegedly overseen by Lawrence from prison, has been linked to a string of extortion rackets, targeted killings and arms procurement circuits stretching across multiple Indian states and overseas.

The most serious case currently against Anmol is the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, gunned down on 12 October 2024 outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area — a brazen attack that revived memories of Mumbai’s gang-war era and raised questions about the persistence of politically linked contract killings in the city.

Mumbai Police have since arrested at least 26 individuals said to be affiliated with the Bishnoi network, and have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Anmol, along with associates Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar, had been named as wanted accused.