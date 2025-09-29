Won’t tolerate violence: Canada lists Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity
Targeting specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation not acceptable, says Carney govt; India’s official reaction awaited
In what amounts to a major setback for Indian efforts to global campaign against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, Canada has formally designated the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the nation’s Criminal Code on Monday, 29 September.
The decision is announced by Gary Anandasangaree, the Canadian minister of public safety. This will grant broader powers to Canadian authorities to dismantle the gang’s operations, particularly those affecting communities within Canada.
The move comes after the Canadian government’s investigations into the gang following which, it said, they were satisfied that the gang met the statutory definition of a 'terrorist group'.
At the time of writing this report, there was no official reaction from the Indian government.
A 'terrorist listing' means that assets, funds, vehicles and other property belonging to or controlled by the organisation in Canada may now be frozen or seized. Moreover, individuals or entities that knowingly deal with such property — or provide financial services, funds or resources that benefit the gang — face criminal liability.
It also equips immigration and border authorities to consider the classification in admissibility decisions under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
Global operations, local impact
As per the Canadian government, the Bishnoi Gang operates as a transnational criminal organisation with primary roots in India but with an active presence in Canadian cities with significant diaspora communities. According to the government announcement, the gang is implicated in several activities including murder, shootings, arson, extortion and intimidation.
It is said to target specific communities, prominent local figures, businesses and cultural leaders to generate terror and foster a climate of fear and insecurity.
The Canadian government emphasised that the listing is a proactive step to empower security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to curtail the gang’s reach, safeguard vulnerable populations, and dismantle criminal networks that operate across borders.
The development comes more than a week after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi.
During their talks, the two sides had agreed to adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral ties, including working closely to combat terrorism and transnational crimes.
Minister Anandasangaree stressed the moral imperative behind the action: “Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes.”
Under Canada’s existing counter‑terrorism framework, this is now the 88th entity listed under the Criminal Code as a recognised terrorist group. The Criminal Code provisions make it an offence for anyone in Canada — or any Canadian abroad — to knowingly deal in any property (including funds) owned or controlled by a terrorist group, or to provide financial services or resources that will benefit or be used by such a group.
These rules are designed to sever financial lifelines, hinder recruitment and destabilise the operational capabilities of listed entities.
RCMP to target Bishnoi Gang
In Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is tasked with preventing, detecting and investigating terrorism‑related offences while upholding constitutional rights and freedoms. With the new listing in place, the RCMP gains a more formidable tool to support criminal investigations, disrupt funding channels, and dismantle the transnational networks of the Bishnoi Gang.
The 'terrorist' tag is also being perceived as a signal to diaspora communities across Canada.
Authorities hope that by publicly naming the Bishnoi Gang, individuals who may unwittingly interact with its extortion or intimidation networks shall tread with caution. The criminal risks associated with facilitating financial or property dealings with the gang are now elevated.
The government noted that Canadian law enforcement and intelligence agencies will coordinate with international counterparts to trace and intercept cross‑border flows of money, weapons or resources linked to the gang. The designation is expected to create obstacles for the gang’s overseas operations and to inhibit its ability to exploit legal or financial systems in Canada.
While the gang’s primary territory remains outside Canada, this listing sends a clear message: the Canadian state will not tolerate foreign criminal organisations using its soil as a staging ground or safe harbour. Authorities will now be better placed to investigate and prosecute not just local members or collaborators, but also individuals facilitating funding or logistical support from abroad.
The government stated that the listing of the Bishnoi Gang is part of a broader strategy to protect public safety and ensure all communities can live without fear.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines