Won’t tolerate violence: Canada lists Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity

In what amounts to a major setback for Indian efforts to global campaign against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, Canada has formally designated the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the nation’s Criminal Code on Monday, 29 September.

The decision is announced by Gary Anandasangaree, the Canadian minister of public safety. This will grant broader powers to Canadian authorities to dismantle the gang’s operations, particularly those affecting communities within Canada.

The move comes after the Canadian government’s investigations into the gang following which, it said, they were satisfied that the gang met the statutory definition of a 'terrorist group'.

At the time of writing this report, there was no official reaction from the Indian government.

A 'terrorist listing' means that assets, funds, vehicles and other property belonging to or controlled by the organisation in Canada may now be frozen or seized. Moreover, individuals or entities that knowingly deal with such property — or provide financial services, funds or resources that benefit the gang — face criminal liability.

It also equips immigration and border authorities to consider the classification in admissibility decisions under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Global operations, local impact

As per the Canadian government, the Bishnoi Gang operates as a transnational criminal organisation with primary roots in India but with an active presence in Canadian cities with significant diaspora communities. According to the government announcement, the gang is implicated in several activities including murder, shootings, arson, extortion and intimidation.

It is said to target specific communities, prominent local figures, businesses and cultural leaders to generate terror and foster a climate of fear and insecurity.

The Canadian government emphasised that the listing is a proactive step to empower security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to curtail the gang’s reach, safeguard vulnerable populations, and dismantle criminal networks that operate across borders.