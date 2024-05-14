Salman Khan house firing case: One more member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held

The Mumbai Police have arrested one more member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in April, officials said on Tuesday, 14 May.

The accused, identified as Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was apprehended by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from his hometown on Monday evening, an official said.

Singh was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

This is the sixth arrest in connection with the firing incident.