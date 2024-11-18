Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol arrested in US, say sources

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has reportedly been arrested in the United States, NDTV has reported on Monday evening, quoting sources.

The younger Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several high-profile cases, including the murder of iconic Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and the killing last month of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, as also the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home in June this year.

Bishnoi (50) alias 'Bhanu' was taken into custody earlier today, NDTV has quoted its sources as saying. As per other media reports, he has been taken into police custody in California. According to intelligence sources, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Anmol Bishnoi in the US earlier this month. Indeed, Mumbai Police had begun the process of deporting Anmol a few weeks ago.

As per Mumbai Police sources, both the murder of Baba Siddique and the shooting in front of Salman Khan's house took place on the orders of Anmol, who planned the attacks while sitting abroad. In April this year, miscreants opened fire in front of Salman's house, after which plans were allegedly made to kill the actor's close associates. The first name on that list was NCP leader Siddique.

Anmol Bishnoi is reportedly facing charges in 18 cases, including the shooting incident in front of Salman's house as well as the murder of Moosewala, to whose killers Lawrence's brother is accused of supplying weapons. Anmol is on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) 'most wanted' list, carrying a financial reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.